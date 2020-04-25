Global  

Business Insider Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hasn't been publicly seen in 2 weeks, fueling reports and rumors that he may be dead or in grave condition. Here's what we know.· Speculation mounted on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition after a surgery.
· The rumors started started after Kim did not appear at a celebration for one of the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15 — the birthday of founder Kim Il Sung.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim 01:21

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. Lauren Anthony reports.

