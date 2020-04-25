North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hasn't been publicly seen in 2 weeks, fueling reports and rumors that he may be dead or in grave condition. Here's what we know.

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

· Speculation mounted on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition after a surgery.

· The rumors started started after Kim did not appear at a celebration for one of the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15 — the birthday of founder Kim Il Sung.

· Experts have... · Speculation mounted on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition after a surgery.· The rumors started started after Kim did not appear at a celebration for one of the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15 — the birthday of founder Kim Il Sung.· Experts have 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 6 hours ago China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim 01:21 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. Lauren Anthony reports.