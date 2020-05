the Greek Suspect RT @heimbergecon: . @MESandbu: The German Constitutional Court's ruling on the ECB’s bond-buying programme is misguided and ill-timed; it h… 2 minutes ago Andreas Trapp RT @Schuldensuehner: German Constitutional Court shakes omnipotence of the #ECB by ruling against govt bond purchase program. Plaintiffs ex… 2 minutes ago Pim #SPFC RT @business: The ECB responded to a German court ruling criticizing its long-standing bond-buying program by stating it remains "fully com… 4 minutes ago BernhardGottschi RT @Schuldensuehner: #ECB says that it has taken note of German Constitutional Court ruling & remains fully committed to inflation mandate.… 10 minutes ago Jon Miller RT @EarnForexBlog: EUR/USD Drops After German Court’s Ruling on ECB Bond Buying https://t.co/TNKkXPMDnv https://t.co/xhNZIPzT3x 13 minutes ago ThomasHCole For a comprehensive break-down + implications (covid rescue package, EU MS v EU sovereignty + how Orban could inter… https://t.co/CzaXV5WGm9 14 minutes ago Bloomberg The ECB responded to a German court ruling criticizing its long-standing bond-buying program by stating it remains… https://t.co/hh2pBByaiP 18 minutes ago