Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photos: Navy's Blue Angels fly over Dallas-Fort Worth to honor health care workers

bizjournals Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Many North Texans turned their eyes to the sky on Wednesday to watch the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly over Dallas and Fort Worth. The jets have been making special appearances in cities across the country as a way to honor those serving on the front lines of COVID-19 efforts, including health care workers, first responders and other essential employees. The jets also flew over Houston and New Orleans on Wednesday. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said in a news release Monday that the flyover would…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Blue Angels Salute Was Personal For Some North Texas Residents

Blue Angels Salute Was Personal For Some North Texas Residents 02:19

 Wednesday's salute to frontline workers by the Navy's Blue Angels became personal for some North Texas residents as they are affected directly by the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Angels to fly over Michigan Tuesday morning to show support for frontline workers [Video]

Blue Angels to fly over Michigan Tuesday morning to show support for frontline workers

The Blue Angels are flying over Detroit on Tuesday! The flyover is a tribute to frontline COVID-19 responders. It is scheduled to be over Detroit at 11:51 a.m.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:52Published
Young Women Helps Health Care Workers By Creating Care Packages [Video]

Young Women Helps Health Care Workers By Creating Care Packages

The 19-year-old hopes the packages make the workers feel appreciated. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nurses Group Believes At Least 90,000 Health Workers Have Had COVID-19

Nurses Group Believes At Least 90,000 Health Workers Have Had COVID-19Watch VideoThe number of health care workers infected with the coronavirus may be significantly higher than previously believed. The International Council of...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRReutersReuters India

Viral Posts Mislead on COVID-19’s Toll on Health Care Workers

Viral Posts Mislead on COVID-19’s Toll on Health Care WorkersSocial media posts falsely suggest that meatpacking workers have suffered more COVID-19 cases than health care workers. According to the Centers for Disease...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsScience DailyDenver PostNPRFOXNews.comReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

bana1124

Ana G Wings Over Homestead Air Show 2010 photos featuring US Marines, US Airforce and US Navy, including the Golden Knigh… https://t.co/jVBgvBTyNW 12 hours ago

usapat76

USA Patriotism! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, fly over Miami and Jacksonville, Florida. The flyover was part of America Strong; a coll… https://t.co/FkOfWWiOFf 2 days ago

bana1124

Ana G Wings Over Homestead Air Show 2010 photos featuring US Marines, US Airforce and US Navy, including the Golden Knigh… https://t.co/wGiI3SmGNd 2 days ago

okerrigan65

The Patrick's 3 Generations RT @ZachCoveyTV: Today’s Salute to America reached South Florida as the US Navy’s Blue Angels flew overhead from Boca Raton to Miami. Tha… 4 days ago

ZachCoveyTV

Zach Covey Today’s Salute to America reached South Florida as the US Navy’s Blue Angels flew overhead from Boca Raton to Miami… https://t.co/gkQycno52g 4 days ago

elias_valverde

Elias Valverde RT @UTAShorthorn: Photos: The Navy's Blue Angels flew over the Metroplex in support of medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak. |… 5 days ago

UTAShorthorn

The Shorthorn Photos: The Navy's Blue Angels flew over the Metroplex in support of medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbr… https://t.co/F5LeyouCoU 5 days ago

HorizonMalta

Horizon https://t.co/OK9vRm3G38 - HOUSTON (May 6, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the U.S. Navy Blue Ang… https://t.co/lvQP5RHgCC 5 days ago