Photos: Navy's Blue Angels fly over Dallas-Fort Worth to honor health care workers

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Many North Texans turned their eyes to the sky on Wednesday to watch the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly over Dallas and Fort Worth. The jets have been making special appearances in cities across the country as a way to honor those serving on the front lines of COVID-19 efforts, including health care workers, first responders and other essential employees. The jets also flew over Houston and New Orleans on Wednesday. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said in a news release Monday that the flyover would… 👓 View full article

