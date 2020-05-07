Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate

Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has cut its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 0% as the economy is slammed by the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent plunge in the price of oil.

“The uncertainty surrounding developments ahead is unusually high,” Norges Bank added Thursday. "Economic activity is expected to pick up as containment measures are eased, but it will likely take time for output and employment to return to the levels prevailing before the pandemic.”

The bank's governor said the policy rate will likely remain at zero for some time.

Besides the pandemic, which has hit economies around the world as governments put restrictions on business, Norway has been hurt by a slide this year in energy prices. Norway is a big exporter of oil and gas, the price of which has halved this year.

Last month, the Norwegian government said it will reduce its off-shore oil production to contribute to a global stabilization of the oil market.

Norway would cut production by 250,000 barrels per day in June and by 134,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2020. The start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mindshare’s Brian DeCicco: The Key Variables Impacting Audience Planning Right Now [Video]

Mindshare’s Brian DeCicco: The Key Variables Impacting Audience Planning Right Now

As the media industry continues to adapt to new realities, new insights have informed how companies are approaching audience planning. In a BeetCam interview, Brian DeCicco, executive director of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:50Published
Is The Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing You To Live Off Credit Cards? Here's How To Deal [Video]

Is The Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing You To Live Off Credit Cards? Here's How To Deal

As much as personal finance advisors hate the practice, some Americans will have to rely on their credit cards to get through the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, there are a few..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has cut its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 0% as the economy is slammed by the combination...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaRTTNews

Bank Of England Holds Rate; QE Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Bank of England maintained its key interest rate and refrained from unveiling additional quantitative easing, despite the coronavirus, or covid-19, pandemic...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate https://t.co/oTJ7s8Ofwy 3 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate https://t.co/Wp5vWoTzxU 3 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Hit by Pandemic and Oil Slide, Norway Cuts Key Interest Rate - https://t.co/Ub4fP8kbBH 4 hours ago

marcelbourget

Marcel Bourget Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate https://t.co/yfDWtyKKE6 via @torontostar #polCan #polQc 4 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate https://t.co/bHUubpDt3a 4 hours ago

MiloInfo1

Milo Info "Hit by Pandemic and Oil Slide, Norway Cuts Key Interest Rate" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/9jmosElj4K 4 hours ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate https://t.co/WxlytFEvgS 4 hours ago

EnergyNewsHeds

1stHeadlines-Energy ABC News: Hit by pandemic and oil slide, Norway cuts key interest rate . More #Energy #news - https://t.co/DSfk7SPUb7 4 hours ago