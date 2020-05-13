AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





“The American people are worth it,” Pelosi told The Associated Press.



In an interview with AP, Pelosi acknowledged the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have flatly dismissed the



As the pandemic rages, Pelosi had just one message for Trump: “Tell the truth."



"This is a biggest disaster that our country has ever faced,” Pelosi said.



“The president calls it a war — we’re all warriors, that people are dying in the war. No these are family, and people are dying in the family," she said.



“We have to address in a big way,” she said. “The American people are worth it.”



The speaker and the president don't talk much anymore. But Pelosi remains in contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and expects to begin negotiations with him on the next aid bill from Congress.



The House is set to pass the package Friday. It provides nearly $1 trillion to the states and cities to avert layoffs, another round of direct cash payments to Americans and more money for virus testing. The Senate is not expected to vote until June.



Pelosi warned Americans not to expect a speedy return to normal, despite some easing of stay-home orders. Large gatherings, including the Democrats' presidential nominating convention, will not be business as usual.



“You just can’t say because people want to go to work, we should just take every risk,” she said. "In order to turn the economy around, we have to get rid of the pandemic.”



