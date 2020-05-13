Goldman Sachs slashes forecasts, now sees GDP shrinking 39% this quarter and unemployment at 25%
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () · *Goldman Sachs now thinks second-quarter GDP will decline 39%, and increased its peak unemployment rate estimate to 25% from 15%, according to a note published Tuesday evening.*
The global economy is already in recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to economists polled by Reuters, separately Goldman Sachs sees U.S. GDP plunging 24 percent in the second quarter...