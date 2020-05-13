Global  

Goldman Sachs slashes forecasts, now sees GDP shrinking 39% this quarter and unemployment at 25%

Business Insider Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs slashes forecasts, now sees GDP shrinking 39% this quarter and unemployment at 25%· *Goldman Sachs now thinks second-quarter GDP will decline 39%, and increased its peak unemployment rate estimate to 25% from 15%, according to a note published Tuesday evening.*
· *Following the first quarter GDP and April unemployment data release, Goldman now estimates that consumer services spending fell 20% from...
