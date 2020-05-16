Nancy Pelosi says Democrats opted against putting federal aid on autopilot in their $3 trillion coronavirus spending package to avoid amplifying sticker shock
· Pelosi said Democrats had decided against putting federal aid on autopilot to avoid increasing the sticker shock of their $3 trillion coronavirus spending package.
· Tying federal aid to economic conditions and putting so-called automatic stabilizers in place has gained traction among many left-leaning economists.
· Some...