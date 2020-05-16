Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats opted against putting federal aid on autopilot in their $3 trillion coronavirus spending package to avoid amplifying sticker shock

Business Insider Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats opted against putting federal aid on autopilot in their $3 trillion coronavirus spending package to avoid amplifying sticker shock· Pelosi said Democrats had decided against putting federal aid on autopilot to avoid increasing the sticker shock of their $3 trillion coronavirus spending package.
· Tying federal aid to economic conditions and putting so-called automatic stabilizers in place has gained traction among many left-leaning economists.
· Some...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response [Video]

Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were in the hot seat Tuesday as they faced senators for the first time in a required update on the financial response to the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:47Published
Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on Sunday to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi tries to rally support for $3T coronavirus relief bill in face of veto threat, GOP ridicule

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday pushed to rally support for Democrats' latest $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, even as the White House has threatened to...
FOXNews.com

AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the stunning $3 trillion price of tag of Democrats' pandemic relief package Wednesday as what's needed to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIMEReutersNewsyUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this