Pandemic proves too much for Pier 1 Imports as bankrupt retailer moves to wind down

Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin winding down its retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following government-mandated closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a public filing. The Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised process. Pier 1, which sells furniture…


