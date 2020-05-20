'Frugal' EU nations push back vs French-German recovery plan Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )





And it could derail or water down a French-German plan presented Monday that was seen as a groundbreaking way to deal with the economic fallout of the



Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday mentioned - but pointedly did not endorse - the French-German proposal for a 500 billion euros ($550 billion) fund that would see countries borrow together and make outright grants to help countries through the recession. That plan, laid out by leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, goes beyond an earlier rescue package based on loans that would have to be paid back someday.



By endorsing common borrowing and direct cash help, the French-German blueprint is viewed by some as a step toward stronger EU financial links, as the 27-country union faces challenges not just from the virus crisis, but from populist forces in member countries Hungary and Poland.



Asked about it, Rutte called the Merkel-Macron suggestion, “a proposal. We’re also working on a proposal. We’re working closely with Denmark, Austria and Sweden. There will be a lot of proposals.”



The European Union's executive commission is expected to unveil its own proposal for a recovery fund next week, based on which the EU member states will then have to find a compromise.



The Netherlands has always taken a tough stance on economic aid for struggling southern European nations and the coronavirus pandemic does not appear to have changed that.



