Johnson & Johnson discontinues sale of talc-based baby powder in the U.S.

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Johnson & Johnson will permanently discontinue selling talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a Covid-19 “portfolio assessment” that will eliminate 100 SKUs from its consumer health division. The company said demand for the powder has been declining in North America due to changes in consumer habits “fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.” Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has faced…
News video: J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada 01:05

 Johnson and Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.

