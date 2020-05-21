Global  

Chrissy Teigen backs NYT cooking columnist who criticized her

bizjournals Thursday, 21 May 2020
Alison Roman's New York Times cooking columns have been put on "temporary leave" after she was called out for her criticism of lifestyle experts Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. The Times did not give a reason why Roman, who contributed to the Time's NYT Cooking vertical with a biweekly column, was suspended, The Daily Beast reports. In an interview with New Consumer on May 7, Roman critiqued Teigen's approach to her brand, saying "it was not something I ever want to do." Roman also said Kondo "sold…
