Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears

SeattlePI.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Friday as tensions flared between the U.S. and China and as more job losses compounded the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank more than 5% on Friday after legislation that could limit opposition activity in the former British colony was presented to China’s ceremonial parliament.

Mass protests in the southern Chinese financial hub grew increasingly violent last year and only abated somewhat as the city fought off the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have since cracked down on dissent, arresting some of Hong Kong's veteran pro-democracy figures and alleging they were behind the demonstrations that largely were driven by young students.

“Traders around the world are playing the waiting game to see details of the new Hong Kong law to gauge how severe the terms are," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

More specifically, he said, will be the U.S. response to the possible impact on Hong Kong’s special economic status. Under the terms of Britain's handover of control of the territory to Beijing, the city kept its own trade regime and finances and a legal system based on western-style civil liberties that are denied to people living in other parts of China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 5.5% to 22,944.00.

Shanghai's Composite index fell 1.6%, to 2,820.87 despite a promise by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, to provide 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion), among other stimulus measures, to help revive the country's economy and curb job losses from the pandemic.

Li told the opening session of the national legislature that Beijing would set no economic growth target in order to focus on fighting the disease. He warned in his annual report to lawmakers that the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong activists charged over last year's demonstrations [Video]

Hong Kong activists charged over last year's demonstrations

The group of 15 charged with organising and taking part in last year's Hong Kong protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Beijing envoy takes on the Hong Kong protest movement [Video]

Beijing envoy takes on the Hong Kong protest movement

As protests reappear in Hong Kong, there are accusations that China's envoy to Hong Kong is exceeding his powers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Friday as tensions flared between the U.S. and China and as more job losses compounded the economic fallout from the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RTTNewsWorldNewsReutersReuters India

Hong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Friday after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on the city after last year's pro-democracy unrest, risking fresh protests...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsThe AgeReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KCTV5

KCTV5 News Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears https://t.co/DJ7QhVGpcB 19 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears 22 minutes ago

MiloInfo1

Milo Info "Asian Shares Fall on US Friction With China, Hong Kong Fears" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/WgLGhownaG 32 minutes ago

CouteauxH

Couteaux Hommedesbois "Asian Shares Fall on US Friction With China, Hong Kong Fears" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/AkAPmLHXGg 44 minutes ago

ktmtweets

Ramesh Pokhrel RT @theasialive: Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears @theasialive https://t.co/N5oRj8D3F3 1 hour ago

theasialive

The Asia Live Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears @theasialive https://t.co/N5oRj8D3F3 2 hours ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears https://t.co/4pwMNhKbEc 3 hours ago

KCTV5

KCTV5 News Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears https://t.co/dqRz9PwNCq 3 hours ago