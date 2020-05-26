Global  

The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its iconic trading floor after a 2-month shutdown for the first time in 228 years

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The New York Stock Exchange is set to return to its iconic trading floor on Tuesday after shutting down for two months over safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· Traders who return to the floor will be subject to new regulations such as submitting to temperature checks, wearing face masks, and eating only at the...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Progress: NYSE Set To Open Trading Floor Tuesday For First Time Since March 23

Coronavirus Progress: NYSE Set To Open Trading Floor Tuesday For First Time Since March 23 02:46

 Two months ago, for the first time in its history while the markets remained open, the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange closed. Tuesday marks a new chapter -- it's reopening. CBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke with Stacey Cunningham, the president of the Stock Exchange.

