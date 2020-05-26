The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its iconic trading floor after a 2-month shutdown for the first time in 228 years
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () · The New York Stock Exchange is set to return to its iconic trading floor on Tuesday after shutting down for two months over safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· Traders who return to the floor will be subject to new regulations such as submitting to temperature checks, wearing face masks, and eating only at the...
Two months ago, for the first time in its history while the markets remained open, the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange closed. Tuesday marks a new chapter -- it's reopening. CBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke with Stacey Cunningham, the president of the Stock Exchange.
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini after news hit that Joe Flacco was signed by the New York Jets, making Cam Newton the only active quarterback that remains unsigned. Nick tells..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:37Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eileen Arnold RT @jsolomonReports: Return to normalcy? Traders return to New York Stock Exchange floor, but under strict coronavirus rules | Just The New… 5 seconds ago
Local 24 News New York Stock Exchange opens but under new rules
https://t.co/rQtqVQ7S60 18 seconds ago
Toosjem RT @NBCNightlyNews: The New York Stock Exchange’s famous trading floor will partially reopen today. https://t.co/6RsvGTjsup 21 seconds ago
stephen t loftis RT @reubing: Gov Cuomo is ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange to signal its reopening.
When will he ring the bell allowing sm… 26 seconds ago