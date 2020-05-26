Global  

Warner Music Group resurrects its $1.8 billion IPO plan after canceling deal on coronavirus risks

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Warner Music Group resurrects its $1.8 billion IPO plan after canceling deal on coronavirus risks· *Warner Music Group plans to list 70 million shares on the Nasdaq exchange, reviving IPO plans that were first canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.*
· *The label giant plans to sell shares between $23 and $26 each, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing, meaning the IPO could bring in as much as $1.8 billion.*
· *The...
