Houston's Johnson Space Center to play critical role in #LaunchAmerica NASA, SpaceX flight

bizjournals Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — On May 27, U.S. astronauts will launch into space from American soil for the first time in almost 10 years, and Houston’s Johnson Space Center will play a critical role in the mission. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to fly the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. Johnson Space Center is in constant contact with astronauts aboard the space station, and…
Video credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center eagerly watching first Space X manned space flight

NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center eagerly watching first Space X manned space flight 05:03

 David McBride, Director of NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center joined 23ABC LIVE to talk about the historic launch of the first manned flight from U.S. soil in 10 years

