Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mclaren axes 1,200 jobs adding to engineering job woes

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
British industry was dealt another blow as Mclaren announced it is axing 1,200 jobs due in the wake of the coronavirus. That represents around a quarter of the ‘supercar’ maker and Formula 1 team’s workforce. It comes after Rolls Royce and British Airways earlier this month slashed 9,000 and 12,000 jobs respectively. Such job losses confirm the stress on the engineering specifically and the broader economy. “We now have no other choice but to reduce the size of our workforce," said Paul Walsh, McLaren chairman. "This is undoubtedly a challenging time for our company, and particularly our people, but we plan to emerge as an efficient, sustainable business with a clear course for returning to growth." The extent of the employment problems won’t be fully understood until all lockdown restrictions are lifted, furlough schemes are wound-down and businesses try to restart into a ‘new normal’. Retail appears to be among the next wave of businesses to “come back”. John Lewis is set to reopen its department stores from 15 June, while Greggs similarly wants to open 800 of its 2,050 outlets from mid-June.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Searching for remote jobs [Video]

Searching for remote jobs

Searching for a job can be stressful and overwhelming. With a very real fear of getting sick, many peoiple are looking to work from home. If you're looking for a place to start, maybe try Flexjobs,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
Shift in types of jobs hiring [Video]

Shift in types of jobs hiring

As America continues to rebound, we're seeing a shift in the types of jobs hiring and how companies are handling the process. Monster is reporting an increase in searches for graphic designer.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

proactive_UK

Proactive Mclaren axes 1,200 jobs adding to engineering job woes https://t.co/jyMHIzgaZb via @proactive_UK 1 hour ago