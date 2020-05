Biocon gets DCGI nod for CytoSorb use in critical Covid-19 cases Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Biocon said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval for an extracorporeal blood purification (EBP) device CytoSorb to reduce pro- inflammatory cytokines levels in confirmed ovid-19 patients admitted to ICU with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this rajag24 RT @SwarajyaMag: Biocon Biologics Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use Of CytoSorb To Treat Critical Covid-19 Patients https://t.co/XtnuY4Gjd6 17 minutes ago Swarajya Biocon Biologics Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use Of CytoSorb To Treat Critical Covid-19 Patients https://t.co/XtnuY4Gjd6 35 minutes ago mrsubramani Biocon Biologics Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use Of CytoSorb To Treat Critical Covid-19 Patients https://t.co/r43NeP2wQx via @swarajyamag 47 minutes ago sugermint 🇮🇳 Biocon Gets DCGI Nod for Device to Treat Critical Covid-19 Patients - News18 https://t.co/6kN5YcTSpH Biocon Gets D… https://t.co/otOyQR8SDV 1 hour ago solaceseeker RT @SwarajyaMag: Biocon Biologics Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use Of CytoSorb To Treat Critical Covid-19 Patients https://t.co/XtnuY4oIly 1 hour ago The Hindu Biocon has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in public interest to treat #COVID19 patients who are… https://t.co/7h3uhrcFfR 2 hours ago Mayank RT @bsindia: Biopharmaceutical major Biocon’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received the DCGI emergency approval to use CytoSorb for trea… 2 hours ago Shampa....Vocal for local. RT @FinancialXpress: CytoSorb will be an important addition to the Indian medical community's arsenal. #Biocon #Covid_19 https://t.co/HyY… 2 hours ago