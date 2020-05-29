Global  

Fischer details LMPD policy changes after protest for Breonna Taylor

bizjournals Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sought to acknowledge the anger that brought crowds of people to the streets of downtown Louisville on Thursday night and into early Friday morning to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as other high-profile killings of black people. Speaking in a teleconference, Fischer told members of the media Friday morning that the Louisville Metro Police Department would be suspending no-knock search warrants. LMPD officers executed such a warrant at Taylor’s apartment…
Video credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: breonna taylor protest

breonna taylor protest

 911 calls released may 27 2020

