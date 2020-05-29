Fischer details LMPD policy changes after protest for Breonna Taylor
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sought to acknowledge the anger that brought crowds of people to the streets of downtown Louisville on Thursday night and into early Friday morning to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as other high-profile killings of black people. Speaking in a teleconference, Fischer told members of the media Friday morning that the Louisville Metro Police Department would be suspending no-knock search warrants. LMPD officers executed such a warrant at Taylor’s apartment…
Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..