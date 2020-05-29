Fischer details LMPD policy changes after protest for Breonna Taylor

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sought to acknowledge the anger that brought crowds of people to the streets of downtown Louisville on Thursday night and into early Friday morning to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as other high-profile killings of black people. Speaking in a teleconference, Fischer told members of the media Friday morning that the Louisville Metro Police Department would be suspending no-knock search warrants. LMPD officers executed such a warrant at Taylor’s apartment… 👓 View full article

