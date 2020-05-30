Global  

City imposes 10 p.m. curfew Saturday, Sunday in four neighborhoods

bizjournals Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The city of Cincinnati will impose a 10 p.m. curfew Saturday and Sunday nights in downtown, Over-the-Rhine, the West End and Pendleton, in an attempt to prevent any violence akin to the rioting that happened Friday night in downtown and Over-the-Rhine, Mayor John Cranley announced Saturday. Police made 11 arrests and more people are under investigation based on video evidence from Saturday night’s vandalism and looting. Roughly 50 businesses were damaged, with windows broken and some looting…
