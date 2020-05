The Fed's relief programs will drive a 'tipping point' and end by 2021, KKR's macro expert says Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *The Federal Reserve's "liquidity spigot" will close by 2021 as the government faces a new challenge in its ballooning debt balance, Henry McVey, head of global macro, asset allocation, and balance sheet investments at KKR, said Friday.*

· *Bond vigilantes — investors who short government bonds to combat inflation risks... · *The Federal Reserve's "liquidity spigot" will close by 2021 as the government faces a new challenge in its ballooning debt balance, Henry McVey, head of global macro, asset allocation, and balance sheet investments at KKR, said Friday.*· *Bond vigilantes — investors who short government bonds to combat inflation risks 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WhatMoney The Fed's relief programs will drive a 'tipping point' and end by 2021, KKR's macro expert says | Ma... (https://t.co/MJp2ktL7F9) 6 minutes ago NEWS FOR FOREX The Fed’s relief programs will drive a ‘tipping point’ and end by 2021, KKR’s macro expert says https://t.co/BBRNZVJbot 16 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. The Fed's relief programs will drive a 'tipping point' and end by 2021, KKR's macro expert says… https://t.co/QAUPok7WID 40 minutes ago