Protests and demonstrations are occurring downtown, Pittsburgh Public Safety declares unlawful assembly

Crowds of people are gathering across the Pittsburgh area and in downtown to rally in response to the death of George Floyd WPXI reports. Floyd died in Minneapolis while being detained by police who were questioning him over a possible forgery. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted a response to the protests that are happening in downtown Pittsburgh amd said, “To those vandalizing Downtown. You will be arrested." At about 6:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted that it was unsafe to be downtown.… 👓 View full article

