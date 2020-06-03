Some cash-strapped US oil companies can't even afford Chapter 11 bankruptcies, legal experts warn. That means they either have to wait things out or liquidate.
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () · Oil markets surged in May, but the worst is still to come for many US producers.
· Some companies in the US energy space may not be able to afford to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, lawyers said.
· Companies that can't afford to file may try to wait for the price of oil to recover, or file for another form of...