S&P 500 erases 2020 losses as investors bet on a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus

Monday, 8 June 2020
S&P 500 erases 2020 losses as investors bet on a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus· *The S&P 500 erased its year-to-date losses late Monday as investors' rejuvenated risk-on attitude outweighed fears of lasting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *The benchmark index plummeted as much as 34% from its mid-February peak before bottoming out on March 23.*
· *The market began its rally that day after...
