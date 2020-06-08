S&P 500 erases 2020 losses as investors bet on a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *The S&P 500 erased its year-to-date losses late Monday as investors' rejuvenated risk-on attitude outweighed fears of lasting fallout from the

· *The benchmark index plummeted as much as 34% from its mid-February peak before bottoming out on March 23.*

· *The market began its rally that day after... · *The S&P 500 erased its year-to-date losses late Monday as investors' rejuvenated risk-on attitude outweighed fears of lasting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.*· *The benchmark index plummeted as much as 34% from its mid-February peak before bottoming out on March 23.*· *The market began its rally that day after 👓 View full article

