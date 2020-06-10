The OECD said coronavirus has triggered the worst global recession in almost 100 years — and laid out 2 scenarios for its impact on the world economy
The OECD said COVID-19 has "triggered the most severe recession in nearly a century."
· The organization laid out two scenarios facing the global economy: one if a second wave of COVID-19 is avoided, and one where a second wave hits the global economy.
· World economic output will fall by 7.6% this year if a second wave...