The OECD said coronavirus has triggered the worst global recession in almost 100 years — and laid out 2 scenarios for its impact on the world economy
Business Insider Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The OECD said coronavirus has triggered the worst global recession in almost 100 years — and laid out 2 scenarios for its impact on the world economy· The OECD said COVID-19 has "triggered the most severe recession in nearly a century."
· The organization laid out two scenarios facing the global economy: one if a second wave of COVID-19 is avoided, and one where a second wave hits the global economy. 
· World economic output will fall by 7.6% this year if a second wave...
