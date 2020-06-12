'A textbook recession-recovery trade': 3 Wall Street stock-strategy titans explain why the market's latest plunge is actually 'healthy' — and share their views for what's next
Friday, 12 June 2020 () · *Jeff Kleintop,* *Lori Calvasina*, and *Thomas Lee* weighed in on the drivers behind Thursday's violent stock sell-off and what may happen next during a webinar hosted by Business Insider.
· Stocks had posted their best 50-day rally in history, spanning from March 23 to early June, before trading about 7% lower on the...