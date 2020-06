Grocer Kroger is the only stock in the S&P 500 that gained amid Thursday's market rout (KR) Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Shares of Kroger gained 0.4% on Thursday when analysts at BMO boosted their price target for the company. *

· *The same day, the S&P 500 shed 5.9% as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's cautious recovery tone, and fears of a second wave of COVID-19 cases grew. *

Kroger was the only stock in the index to

