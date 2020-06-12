Hertz is looking to raise $1 billion in a share sale to capitalise on its almost 1000% market rally in the days since filing for bankruptcy Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Hertz is looking to raise $1 billion in a share sale after its bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

· The car rental company is requesting a bankruptcy judge to approve a deal with Jefferies LLC that would allow it to potentially sell 246.8 million unissued shares.

· The stock had exploded almost around... · Hertz is looking to raise $1 billion in a share sale after its bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.· The car rental company is requesting a bankruptcy judge to approve a deal with Jefferies LLC that would allow it to potentially sell 246.8 million unissued shares.· The stock had exploded almost around 👓 View full article

