Hertz is looking to raise $1 billion in a share sale to capitalise on its almost 1000% market rally in the days since filing for bankruptcy

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Hertz is looking to raise $1 billion in a share sale to capitalise on its almost 1000% market rally in the days since filing for bankruptcy· Hertz is looking to raise $1 billion in a share sale after its bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
· The car rental company is requesting a bankruptcy judge to approve a deal with Jefferies LLC that would allow it to potentially sell 246.8 million unissued shares. 
· The stock had exploded almost around...
Hertz Gets Unusual Bailout

 Car rental giant Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, a judge ruled Hertz can sell $1 billion in new stock to raise money. The Wall Street Journal reports that traders bought Hertz stock since its bankruptcy. The company's lawyers cited that volatility as a...

