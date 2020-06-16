Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Air New Zealand resumes Auckland-Shanghai flights

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Air New Zealand resumes Auckland-Shanghai flightsAir New Zealand will resume passenger flights between Auckland and Shanghai next week.Because of strict border restrictions, the flights are aimed at Chinese nationals in New Zealand wanting to return to China, or Kiwis in China...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus

New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus 01:49

 New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters two women in their 30s and 40s...

