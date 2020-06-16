Covid 19 coronavirus: Air New Zealand resumes Auckland-Shanghai flights
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights between Auckland and Shanghai next week.Because of strict border restrictions, the flights are aimed at Chinese nationals in New Zealand wanting to return to China, or Kiwis in China...
New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters two women in their 30s and 40s...