Quaker Oats to re-name Aunt Jemima pancake brand, change logo Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Quaker Oats says it will re-brand its Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix because it acknowledges the brand's origins are based on a racial stereotype. Packaging without the image of a black woman depicting Aunt Jemima will begin to appear as soon as the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said. The name change will be announced following the first phase of label changes. Although the image of Aunt Jemima has changed over time, the black woman featured on the 130-year-old brand's packaging was…


