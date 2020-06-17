ConAgra to review repackaging of Mrs. Butterworth brand
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () On the heels of Quaker Oats’ decision to rename its Aunt Jemima brand, ConAgra Brands Inc. said it is reviewing the branding and packaging of its competing syrup brand, Mrs. Butterworth. “The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother,” ConAgra (NYSE: CAG) said in a statement Wednesday. “We stand in solidarity with our black and brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly…