City commissions Black Lives Matter mural on Plum Street

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
A mural expressing support for Black Lives Matter is being installed on Plum Street outside City Hall following a unanimous vote Wednesday by Cincinnati City Council authorizing its commission. The effort is a collaboration of Black Art Speaks, ArtsWave, the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and ArtWorks. "In addition to the historic collaboration of so many artists on the Black Lives Matter mural, the art is a reminder that the city of Cincinnati takes a stand against racism, against disparities…
Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Artists have two days to paint Cincinnati's 'Black Lives Matter' mural

Artists have two days to paint Cincinnati's 'Black Lives Matter' mural 02:48

 Local artists will spend the next two days painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Plum Street between Eighth and Ninth streets downtown. Their work started Wednesday night, as soon as they learned City Council had voted to approve the project.

