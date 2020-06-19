Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Flags Video Shared By Trump As 'Manipulated Media'

NPR Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The video, which condemns "fake news," fakes a CNN segment from last year. Twitter's move is unlikely to go unnoticed by Trump, who has vehemently resisted the company's fact-checking attempts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump's tweet labled as manipulated media

President Trump's tweet labled as manipulated media 00:42

 Twitter has labeled one of the President's tweets as manipulated media. The 60 second clip shows an edited version of a viral video from 2019 where a black child and a white child run toward each other, hug, and then run away.

Related videos from verified sources

WARNING: Chinese 'Street Patrol' Beat Dog to Death [Video]

WARNING: Chinese 'Street Patrol' Beat Dog to Death

YONGZHOU, HUNAN, CHINA — A video posted to Chinese social media on June 17, shows yet again, a dog being beaten to death on the street by Chengguan officers. These Chengguan, are essentially..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:43Published
Molson Coors Follows Audiences Down The Media ‘Rabbit Hole’: Feinberg [Video]

Molson Coors Follows Audiences Down The Media ‘Rabbit Hole’: Feinberg

Where does a beer brand go to market when bars are shut and sports competitions are sidelined? In Molson Coors case, down the "rabbit hole". That is the name the brewer gives to digital media in which..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:38Published
Man accused of 'animal cruelty,' slammed for feeding cat ice cream [Video]

Man accused of 'animal cruelty,' slammed for feeding cat ice cream

An unidentified man was criticized by social media users for sharing a bite-sized amount of ice cream with a cat in a now viral video.On June 8, Twitter account damn_elle posted an 11-second video of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video

 LONDON (AP) — Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesbetanewsSeattle TimesAl Jazeera

Trump Posts Doctored CNN Video Just Two Hours After Previous Anti-CNN ‘Fake News’ Post Gets ‘Media Manipulation’ Label from Twitter

Trump Posts Doctored CNN Video Just Two Hours After Previous Anti-CNN ‘Fake News’ Post Gets ‘Media Manipulation’ Label from Twitter Trump Posts ANOTHER Fake CNN Video Just Two Hours After Previous Post Gets 'Media Manipulation' Label from Twitter
Mediaite

Trump news – live: Twitter says president's video accusing media of crying wolf over racism is 'manipulated' as Fox News poll gives Biden dramatic lead

 Follow the latest updates
Independent


Tweets about this

arcanebard141

arcanebard14 RT @nprpolitics: Twitter has placed a warning on a video shared by President Trump after finding that it deceptively doctored footage in a… 10 seconds ago

lcmccarron

Lisa McCarron RT @NPR: Twitter has again flagged a tweet from President Trump, labeling it "manipulated media." The video in question showed a fabricate… 3 minutes ago

richrake

Rich Justice RT @nprpolitics: Twitter Flags Video Shared By Trump As 'Manipulated Media' https://t.co/YpcHOzlSoG 4 minutes ago

aloukissas

Alex Loukissas Real fake news https://t.co/6UU8BlmQww 6 minutes ago

AngelofJustice9

Angelofjustice9 🕊😇⚡🏵📜 Twitter has placed a warning on a video shared by President Trump after finding that it deceptively doctored footag… https://t.co/iaKsOXhnZo 6 minutes ago

theharpoonman

Jerry Whitney Twitter flags video shared by Trump of doctored CNN footage as "manipulated media" https://t.co/MmmhR6u2oh via @CBSNews 9 minutes ago

mickyon08

michael o' neill RT @jchatterleyCNN: "Manipulated media" - #Twitter flags doctored video shared by President Trump. @donie reports the truth behind the fake… 10 minutes ago

Gabrielen140

Gabriel Romero everyone now takes a very close look at lying @realdonaldtrump and now Twitter Flags Video Shared By Trump As 'Mani… https://t.co/o7OXdYR8Wl 10 minutes ago