Twitter Flags Video Shared By Trump As 'Manipulated Media'
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The video, which condemns "fake news," fakes a CNN segment from last year. Twitter's move is unlikely to go unnoticed by Trump, who has vehemently resisted the company's fact-checking attempts.
Twitter has labeled one of the President's tweets as manipulated media. The 60 second clip shows an edited version of a viral video from 2019 where a black child and a white child run toward each other, hug, and then run away.
LONDON (AP) — Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the...