Southeastern Pennsylvania counties moving to green phase next week Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Southeastern Pennsylvania will be cleared to move to the green phase of reopening on June 26, the latest step to loosen restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Philadelphia won't have the same steps to reopening. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna counties will be allowed to progress to the green phase of the state's reopening plan. Lebanon County will be the only… 👓 View full article

