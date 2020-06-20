Fuel price increased in Delhi; Petrol to cost Rs 78.88 and diesel Rs 77.67 per litre
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () The price of fuel in Delhi were hiked for the 14th day in a row by the oil marketing companies on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The price of petrol was increased by 55 paise, rising the cost to Rs 78.88/litre and the price of diesel was hiked by 63 paise bringing the cost to Rs 77.67/litre in the national capital.
Petrol prices hiked by Re 0.51/litre and diesel prices increased by Re 0.61/litre in the national capital today. Thus, petrol and diesel price at Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre. The price has increased by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre respectively since June 09 in the national capital.
