Fuel price increased in Delhi; Petrol to cost Rs 78.88 and diesel Rs 77.67 per litre

Zee News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The price of fuel in Delhi were hiked for the 14th day in a row by the oil marketing companies on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The price of petrol was increased by 55 paise, rising the cost to Rs 78.88/litre and the price of diesel was hiked by 63 paise bringing the cost to  Rs 77.67/litre in the national capital.
