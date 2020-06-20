Diesel price hits record high after rates hiked for 14th day in a row; petrol up 51 paise

Continues hike in fuel price leaves commuters in distress



Fuel prices in the national capital surged for the 11th consecutive day on June 17. The revised prices made petrol Rs 77.28/litre (increase by Re 0.55) and diesel at Rs 75.79/litre (increase by Re.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published 3 days ago

Surging fuel prices haunt commuters in Delhi



Petrol and diesel prices surged in the national capital for the 10th consecutive day on June 16. The revised prices made petrol Rs 76.73/litre (increase by Rs 0.47) and diesel at Rs 75.19/litre.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published 4 days ago