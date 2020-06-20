Global  

Diesel price hits record high after rates hiked for 14th day in a row; petrol up 51 paise

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Diesel price on Saturday hit a record high after rates were hiked by 61 paise per litre while petrol price was up 51 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in two weeks to Rs 8.28 and Rs 7.62 respectively.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Petrol price hike by 56 paise/litre and diesel by 63 paise

Petrol price hike by 56 paise/litre and diesel by 63 paise 01:18

 Petrol price hiked by 56 paise/litre, diesel by 63 paise on June 19 in the national capital, Delhi. Thus, petrol and diesel prices at Rs 78.37/litre and Rs 77.06/litre.

