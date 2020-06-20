Diesel price hits record high after rates hiked for 14th day in a row; petrol up 51 paise
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Diesel price on Saturday hit a record high after rates were hiked by 61 paise per litre while petrol price was up 51 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in two weeks to Rs 8.28 and Rs 7.62 respectively.
