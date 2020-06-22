Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the 'big four' carriers

Business Insider Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the 'big four' carriers**

· *American Airlines plans to raise $3.5 billion in new financing, validating Warren Buffett's sale of his stakes in the "big four" US airlines in April.*
· *American said on Monday that it intends to sell $1.5 billion of debt, issue $750 million in stock and $750 million in convertible debt, and enter into a $500...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: American Airlines Seeks $3.5 Billion In New Financing

American Airlines Seeks $3.5 Billion In New Financing 00:26

 American Airlines Seeks $3.5 Billion In New Financing

Related videos from verified sources

Delta & American airlines put new rules on booze [Video]

Delta & American airlines put new rules on booze

Some airlines are deciding to put a ban on booze in response to COVID-19. Delta will not be serving alcohol on domestic flights, or within the Americas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Pandemic: If You Dare To Fly, You're Going To Do It Dry [Video]

Pandemic: If You Dare To Fly, You're Going To Do It Dry

It's virtually impossible to observe strict social distancing if you're on a commercial flight, particularly because the flight crew has to pass through the aisles. According to Gizmodo, airlines have..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC [Video]

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC

Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research. Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

ceodanroman

Daniel Roman RT @businessinsider: American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the 'big four' carrier… 4 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the 'big four' carr… https://t.co/V6nvzPCNVH 6 minutes ago

WhatMoney1

WhatMoney American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the ... (https://t.co/8ZhJPXFAaJ) 9 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the 'big four' carr… https://t.co/9HHpCYwCPu 13 minutes ago