American Airlines is raising another $3.5 billion, validating Warren Buffett's decision to dump the 'big four' carriers
Monday, 22 June 2020 () **
· *American Airlines plans to raise $3.5 billion in new financing, validating Warren Buffett's sale of his stakes in the "big four" US airlines in April.*
· *American said on Monday that it intends to sell $1.5 billion of debt, issue $750 million in stock and $750 million in convertible debt, and enter into a $500...
It's virtually impossible to observe strict social distancing if you're on a commercial flight, particularly because the flight crew has to pass through the aisles. According to Gizmodo, airlines have..