Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25%

SeattlePI.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

In a Twitter post, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity.

The city's nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened.

The governor said additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.

Many of the casinos have been planning on their own for a reopening, and have adopted measures including increased hand sanitizers and social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But some were planning more stringent measures than others. For example, Hard Rock says it will require masks to be worn by all employees and guests, while some other casinos say they will recommend mask use for guests.

Atlantic City's casinos have been shut since March 16, and revenue has plunged since then.

The casinos had been informally planning to be open in time for the July 4 weekend, a goal Murphy had said he wanted to meet several weeks ago. The holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for Atlantic City casinos.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Atlantic City Casino Workers Rally For Health Insurance

Atlantic City Casino Workers Rally For Health Insurance 00:30

 Workers held a caravan in Atlantic City Friday.

Related videos from verified sources

Police Chase Ends On Atlantic City Expressway [Video]

Police Chase Ends On Atlantic City Expressway

New Jersey State Police are assisting Atlantic City officers.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published
17 Arrests Made In Atlantic City Following Looting, Violence [Video]

17 Arrests Made In Atlantic City Following Looting, Violence

The individuals were arrested Monday for looting businesses and destroying the city.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published
Atlantic City Mayor Imposes 7 P.M. Curfew For City Through June 9 [Video]

Atlantic City Mayor Imposes 7 P.M. Curfew For City Through June 9

That was in response to crowds looting stores at the Tanger Outlets Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25%

 ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. In a Twitter post,...
Seattle Times

US casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus

 ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

1news_me

1News #NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% https://t.co/szjHU8k8Yd #1News #News https://t.co/PUgHSeCk6b 2 minutes ago

woke_ap

WokeAP RT @howardstutz: New Jersey sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% capacity https://t.co/ZW6BbT8Lfb @CDCNewswire @AP @W… 6 minutes ago

howardstutz

Howard Stutz New Jersey sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% capacity https://t.co/ZW6BbT8Lfb @CDCNewswire @AP @WayneParryAC 8 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% https://t.co/oNvWicJ0iv 19 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/xfEBrp4uJ9 NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% $CHCO #CHCO #Health #2019-2020… https://t.co/26rzccXg7v 19 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% $CHCO #CHCO #Health #2019-2020Coronaviruspandemic… https://t.co/oPNCCTKzoi 19 minutes ago

sellvolbuytesla

sellvolbuytesla ABC News: NJ sets reopening of Atlantic City casinos for July 2 at 25% seems about right for o 22 minutes ago