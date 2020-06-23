Global  

Germany imposes lockdown on slaughterhouse outbreak region

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s most populous state has announced lockdown measures in a county that has seen a large increase in COVID-19 cases linked to a slaughterhouse.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said Tuesday that people in Guetersloh county should only have contact with their own household or one person from outside.

Laschet said cinemas, fitness studios and bars will be closed, although restaurants can continue to cater to people from the same household.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.
