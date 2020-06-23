Global  

US new-home sales jumped nearly 17% in May, more than economists expected, as buyers rushed back to the market

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
US new-home sales jumped nearly 17% in May, more than economists expected, as buyers rushed back to the market· US new-home sales surged 16.6% in May from April, to an annualized pace of 676,000, the Census Bureau said Tuesday.
· Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a jump to an annualized rate of 640,000. In addition, the May rate is nearly 13% higher than the same month one year ago. 
· Homebuyers are flocking back to...
HomeÂ sellers find an eager market and new tools to reach buyers

 Though sales have plummeted, home prices are up, and shoppers are jostling for dibs on a limited housing stock.
Newsday


