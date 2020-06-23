US new-home sales jumped nearly 17% in May, more than economists expected, as buyers rushed back to the market
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · US new-home sales surged 16.6% in May from April, to an annualized pace of 676,000, the Census Bureau said Tuesday.
· Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a jump to an annualized rate of 640,000. In addition, the May rate is nearly 13% higher than the same month one year ago.
· Homebuyers are flocking back to...
A couple felt stung after moving into their dream home - and finding a swarm of 160,000 BEES living in the chimney.The previous owner had bricked up the fireplace before selling the £400,000 property..
Where does a beer brand go to market when bars are shut and sports competitions are sidelined? In Molson Coors case, down the "rabbit hole". That is the name the brewer gives to digital media in which..