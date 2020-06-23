US new-home sales jumped nearly 17% in May, more than economists expected, as buyers rushed back to the market Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

· US new-home sales surged 16.6% in May from April, to an annualized pace of 676,000, the Census Bureau said Tuesday.

· Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a jump to an annualized rate of 640,000. In addition, the May rate is nearly 13% higher than the same month one year ago.

