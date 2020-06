Hindustan Unilever to drop 'Fair' from 'Fair & Lovely' Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

In a major rebranding initiative, Hindustan Unilever has announced that it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. Unilever had come under pressure to for its presence in skin lightening products after Johnson & Johnson exited the market following a global momentum gathering steam against racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in Minnesota. 👓 View full article

