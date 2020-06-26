Maker of Ben&Jerry’s, Dove pulling US Facebook, Twitter ads

Global  

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The company behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap and a host of other consumer products said Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the U.S. through at least the end of the year because of the amount of hate speech online.

Unilever said that the polarized atmosphere in the United States ahead of November's presidential election placed responsibility on brands to act.

The company, which is based in the Netherlands and Britain, joins a raft of other companies halting advertising on online platforms. Facebook in particular has been the target of an escalating movement to siphon away advertising dollars in a bid to pressure the social media-giant to do more to prevent racist and violent content from being shared on its platform.

“We have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S.," Unilever said. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, Verizon joined others in the Facebook boycott.

Sarah Personette, vice president of global client solutions at Twitter, said the company's “mission is to serve the public conversation and ensure Twitter is a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic and credible information, and express themselves freely and safely.”

She added that Twitter is "respectful of our partners’ decisions and will continue to work and communicate closely with them during this time.”

Shares in Facebook Inc., which is based in Menlo Park, California, fell about 7% Friday. San Francisco-based Twitter's shares were also off about 7%.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation

Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation 00:32

 Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said it will join other companies and stop advertising on Facebook. The boycott comes over concerns of the company’s role in spreading hate speech. Ben & Jerry’s said Facebook must take “clear and unequivocal actions” to deter racism and hate from being...

