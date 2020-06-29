US shale oil giant Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy as the coronavirus crisis claims another energy victim Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *US shale oil pioneer Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, bowing to pressure from heavy debt and rock-bottom energy demand levels during COVID-19.*

· *Chesapeake filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court to facilitate a "comprehensive balance sheet restructuring," according to its... · *US shale oil pioneer Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, bowing to pressure from heavy debt and rock-bottom energy demand levels during COVID-19.*· *Chesapeake filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court to facilitate a "comprehensive balance sheet restructuring," according to its 👓 View full article

