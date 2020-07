U.S. mortgage rates remain flat for another week Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

For the ninth consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent and remain flat over last week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.13 percent for the week ending June 25 β€" the same as last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.73 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. β€œAfter the Great Recession, it took more than 10 years for purchase demand to rebound to pre-recession levels, but in this crisis,…