U.S. mortgage rates remain flat for another week

bizjournals Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
For the ninth consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent and remain flat over last week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.13 percent for the week ending June 25 — the same as last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.73 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “After the Great Recession, it took more than 10 years for purchase demand to rebound to pre-recession levels, but in this crisis,…
