Gilead rises after pricing its coronavirus-fighting drug remdesivir (GILD)

Business Insider Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
· *Gilead Sciences on Monday disclosed its pricing for remdesivir, its coronavirus-fighting drug. *
· *Shares of the company jumped as much as 4% in premarket trading. *
· *The company will charge the US government and developed countries $390 per vial of remdesivir, or $2,340 for a five-day course using six vials of...
Video credit: The Street - Published
News video: Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir

Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir 02:34

 Gilead Sciences unveils what it calls 'below market' pricing for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which has so far proven effective in treating Covid-19

