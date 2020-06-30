Amazon to spend $500M on front-line worker bonuses
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Amazon announced Monday that it will spend more than $500 million to provide bonuses to its front-line workers, including its drivers and warehouse employees. The announcement comes after Amazon hired 125,000 permanent workers – and 50,000 temporary hires – during the pandemic to keep up with demand as consumers turn increasingly to ordering goods online. In March, Amazon said it planned to hire thousands in North Carolina as part of the ramp up. The company has also said it plans to hire hundreds…
Gyms are closed? No problem. An Amazon delivery driver was filmed working out on a woman's front porch in this quirky moment from Virginia Beach, Va. Resident Kate Gibson-Woods was surprised to see the..