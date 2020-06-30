|
Lululemon agrees to buy fitness platform Mirror for $500M
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Lullulemon Athletica Inc. has agreed to acquire on-demand interactive workout platform Mirror for $500 million. The transaction builds on a partnership between the two companies that launched in mid-2019 with an initial investment in Mirror by Lululemon as part of a $34 million round and a content partnership which brought classes taught by Lululemon “ambassadors” to the Mirror platform. New York-based Mirror will continue to operate as a standalone company within Lululemon under the leadership…
