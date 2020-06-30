EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The European Union's aviation safety agency said Tuesday that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed last week that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams.



Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said PIA has not been flying to Europe because of the pandemic. But the airline had hoped to resume its flights to Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona and Milan within the next two months.



“It is hurting us really bad,” he said of the pilots scandal.



An inquiry into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash that killed 97 people at the southern port city of Karachi resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilots exams, but were still given licences by the Civil Aviation Authority.



The government has since fired five officials of the regulatory agency and criminal charges are being considered.



The European Union Aviation Safety Agency “is concerned about the validity of the Pakistani pilot licenses and that Pakistan, as the State of operator, is currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards,” the organization said in its letter announcing the ban.



PIA has grounded 150 of its pilots for cheating.



But Hafeez told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday that PIA had alerted the Civil Aviation Authority, the Pakistani regulatory body that issues pilots licences, of its concerns over some of the licenses. In 2019, PIA grounded 17 pilots over concerns about their licences after one of its aircraft skidded off the runway in northern Pakistan.



“The saddest part for PIA is that we... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months ISLAMABAD (AP) — The European Union’s aviation safety agency said Tuesday that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this WatchOurCity.com (AP News) EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months https://t.co/FFkydU6kXl #Accidents… https://t.co/bY7FT5VWFw 1 minute ago SiasatToday PTI News (EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months) has been published on PTI News -… https://t.co/ThTKxsAhAj 3 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months https://t.co/G37EOJDw4m 11 minutes ago omar r quraishi RT @Adil_Jawad: Aviation experts fear the ban by the European Union could affect PIA flights to the United Kingdom and Canada because its a… 13 minutes ago Qasim Mehmood RT @DevelopmentPk: European Union Bans PIA from Operating Flights in Member States European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended P… 19 minutes ago Pakistan News EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months. #pakistan https://t.co/pZ1cHhaXhc 24 minutes ago Eways Aviation The @EASA has banned @Official_PIA from operating in #Europe for the next 6 months. The #airline has contacted th… https://t.co/WaLVBpW6Nf 24 minutes ago NYK DAILY EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months amid fraud https://t.co/aWmCX9y90X 27 minutes ago