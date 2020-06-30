US declares Huawei, ZTE national security threats

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday formally designated Chinese's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as posing threats to US national security, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.
UK set to reconsider Huawei deal The intention to re-evaluate the decision was revealed shortly after the USA imposed sanctions on the company, as it seeks to prevent computer chips based on American..
