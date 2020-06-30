Global  

US declares Huawei, ZTE national security threats

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday formally designated Chinese's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as posing threats to US national security, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.
