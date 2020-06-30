FCC says Huawei and ZTE are national security threats

UK set to reconsider Huawei deal



UK set to reconsider Huawei deal The intention to re-evaluate the decision was revealed shortly after the USA imposed sanctions on the company, as it seeks to prevent computer chips based on American.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53 Published on June 3, 2020

Huawei's UK chief issues financial warning



Huawei's UK chief issues financial warning Victor Zhang has warned there will be significant consequences for the UK if the country decides against using Huawei, with the National Security Centre set.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51 Published on May 28, 2020