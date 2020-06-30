Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FCC says Huawei and ZTE are national security threats

engadget Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The FCC wants to make it patently obvious that Huawei and ZTE are personas non grata in American telecom networks. The regulator has formally labeled Huawei and ZTE as “national security threats,” finally barring carriers from using their Universal S...
