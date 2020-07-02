Why face masks won't be mandated in St. Charles County
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann on Wednesday said face masks will not be mandated in St. Charles County — after St. Louis County and city of St. Louis officials announced that residents there will have to begin wearing face masks in public on Friday. "When it comes to masks, I have faith that the citizens of St. Charles County will do the right thing without government coercion," Ehlmann said. "I will continue to do everything I can to remind our citizens that, along with the freedom…