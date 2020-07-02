Why face masks won't be mandated in St. Charles County

Sinky @PickardJE @horton_official How have infection rates and prevalence reduced so dramatically without face masks in s… https://t.co/b9Us3Rq7GL 2 minutes ago STLBusinessJournal St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said face masks will not be mandated there. Here's why.​ https://t.co/FB6IQRXFqA 7 minutes ago BantshireLibrarian We mandated all library staff has to wear face-masks with smiley faces upon reopening. Why? You ask? Because nobod… https://t.co/JcB9L3kEMS 25 minutes ago Q sent me😎🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 RT @bleuskies24: @BardsFM @OregonGovBrown Commie @OregonGovBrown, it is ironic that face masks should be mandated on the public when we all… 36 minutes ago Tikki Foy RT @juniormint73: @SheriAWilkinson Yes, I’m in Florida. I work at the hospital and they’ve mandated that as of Monday we have to wear face… 1 hour ago LastNameOnly Walked in work & the mandated wearing masks but my area we get face shields 😂😂😂 I’m digging the face shields 🦾 2 hours ago R. Gregg Dupree, Sr. RT @aldotcom: “You shouldn’t have to order somebody to do what’s in their own best interest and that of those they care about,” Alabama Gov… 2 hours ago John Vilnis RT @YourlocalIDdoc: States where #masks are mandated in public have shown a 25% decrease in #COVID cases. States where no face coverings we… 3 hours ago